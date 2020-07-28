Fayette sets one-day coronavirus record with 116 new cases

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – Monday, had another one-day high with 116 new COVID-19 cases in Fayette County, bringing the city’s total to 2,972 cases, according to the Lexington Fayette County Health Department daily report.

The county has had 793 cases reported the last two weeks, the same number the county had during all of June, which had been the previous worst month.

The previous one-day high was 100, set July 23.

The county had no deaths reported Monday, leaving the total at 45 since early March.

Of the total cases, 2,196 have recovered, an increase of 70 from Monday’s report.

Since the start of July, Lexington has had 1,411 COVID-19 cases and 18 deaths.

According to the Health Department, reasons for the steady increase include increased physical interaction in public places, family groupings, work exposures, and clusters in long-term care facilities.

“We have been experiencing a rise in cases in Lexington since mid-May, with no sign of slowing. Unless people take action to protect themselves and their loved ones, Lexington will likely continue to have more cases, leading to potential limitations in the capacity of our healthcare delivery system to take care of our sickest patients,” the department warned in its update.