98 new coronavirus cases, one death in Fayette during weekend

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – Lexington reported 98 new coronavirus cases and one additional death Saturday and Sunday, according to the Lexington Fayette County Health Department’s morning report.

The 98 new cases pushed the county’s total to 2,856 total and the number of deaths to 45.

Of the total cases, 2,126 have recovered, an increase of 110 from Saturday’s report, topping the number of new cases for one of the few times in recent weeks.

Since the start of July, Lexington has had 1,297 COVID-19 cases and 16 deaths surpassing the total of 793 total new cases in all of June, which had been the previous worst month.

The city’s highest one-day totals to date have been:

• 100 cases, July 24 • 83 cases, July 9 • 69 cases, July 15 • 65 cases, July 10 • 62 cases, July 6 • 58 cases, July 13 • 56 cases, July 11 • 47 cases, July 24 • 46 cases, July 1 • 41 cases, June 26 • 40 cases, June 24 • 39 cases, July 8, June 30 and June 14

According to the Health Department, reasons for the steady increase include increased physical interaction in public places, family groupings, work exposures, and clusters in long-term care facilities. “We have been experiencing a rise in cases in Lexington since mid-May, with no sign of slowing. Unless people take action to protect themselves and their loved ones, Lexington will likely continue to have more cases, leading to potential limitations in the capacity of our healthcare delivery system to take care of our sickest patients,” the department warned in its update.

“Case investigations are showing people who report going to public businesses while infectious. People are also contagious at the start of their illness, including 1-2 days before symptoms begin, meaning it can be spread without any symptoms being shown. This is why wearing a mask is important! Remember to stay home if you are sick to avoid spreading COVID-19 to others,” the report continued.

Travel to areas with higher case numbers of COVID-19 has also been identified as a likely source of infection for some Lexington cases. The state health department has issued an advisory for travelers to Alabama, Arizona, Florida, Georgia, Idaho, Mississippi, Nevada, Puerto Rico, South Carolina and Texas, recommending that they self-quarantine for 14 days after last leaving these locations.