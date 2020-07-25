State numbers, positive test rate approach new highs, pressure mounts

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WTVQ) – With 836 new coronavirus cases reported Saturday, the state crossed another bad benchmark and drew closer to the ‘red zone’ of additional actions to try to curb the increase of the disease.

Saturday, Gov. Andy Beshear announced 836 new cases, the second-highest single-day total. Twenty-two new cases were from children under ages 5.

“Yesterday, there were more than 74,000 new cases and more than 1,000 deaths reported across the country,” said Gov. Beshear. “We know how to control this virus. We’ve seen states like New York which had hospitals overflowing with sick patients in March and April now reporting a positivity rate of 1% or less. If they can do it, we can do it. But we have to work together, stay smart and wear face coverings.”

Beshear reported five new deaths, raising the total to 696 Kentuckians lost to the virus.

The deaths include a 79-year-old man from Casey County; an 80-year-old man from Christian County; two women, ages 68 and 93, from Fayette County; and a 66-year-old man from Ohio County.

As of Saturday, at least 582,521 coronavirus tests have been performed in Kentucky. The positivity rate currently stands at 5.41%, the highest rate reported in the last few months and a sign the disease is spreading more actively in our communities.

At least 7,421 Kentuckians have recovered from the virus.

For information, including up-to-date lists of positive cases and deaths, as well as breakdowns of coronavirus infections by county, race and ethnicity, click here.