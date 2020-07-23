Fayette County sees return of significant coronavirus increases

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – After a slight respite Tuesday, the number of new coronavirus cases in Fayette County returned to a string of near-record increases Wednesday.

The Lexington Fayette County Health Department reported 53 new cases during its Thursday morning update. The number new cases was the eighth-highest one-day increase and pushed the total umber of cases since March to 2,611.

- Advertisement -

The county did not report any additional deaths, leaving the total at 42.

Of the total cases, 1,893 have recovered, an increase of 47 from Wednesday’s report.

Since the start of July, Lexington has had 1,058 COVID-19 cases and 13 deaths surpassing the total of 793 total new cases in all of June, which had been the previous worst month.

The city’s highest one-day totals to date have been:

• 83 cases, July 9

• 69 cases, July 15 and July 19

• 65 cases, July 10

• 62 cases, July 6

• 61 cases, July 20

• 58 cases, July 13

• 56 cases, July 11

• 53 cases, July 22

• 48 on July 18

• 46 cases, July 1

• 41 cases, June 26

• 40 cases, June 24

• 39 cases, July 8, June 30 and June 14

The department continues to stress case investigations are showing people who report going to public businesses while infectious. People are also contagious at the start of their illness, including 1-2 days before symptoms begin, meaning it can be spread without any symptoms being shown.

“This is why wearing a mask is important!” the department said. “We also continue to see cases in people returning from vacations to national COVID-19 ‘hot spots’ like Florida and South Carolina.”

The recommendations for slowing spread of COVID-19 remain the same for any reason you are out in the public:

• Wash your hands often

• Avoid close contact with others

• Wear a cloth face covering in public.