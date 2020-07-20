Hooked on Science | Summer Science Hacks

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – From keeping drinks ice cold to creating a camp fire, summer can offer a lot of challenges. Here’s how you can solve these summer challenges with science.

Salty Cooler – Your favorite drink not cold enough, add a cup of salt to your cooler.

– Your favorite drink not cold enough, add a cup of salt to your cooler. Fire Chips – Need help starting your camp fire, use ranch flavored tortilla chips.

– Need help starting your camp fire, use ranch flavored tortilla chips. Baby Powder Sand – Can’t get the sand off your feet, use the power of baby powder.

