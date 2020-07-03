With 299 new cases, weekend prompts coronavirus alert

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WTVQ) – As the state moves into the July 4 holiday weekend and the nation hits new coronavirus milestones, state leaders Friday warned residents of the dangers the disease still poses.

That comes as the state reported 299 new cases, pushing the state’s total to 16,376 since March 6. Gov. Andy Beshear also reported four additional deaths, pushing the state’s total to 585.

“This 4th of July weekend, its important to keep in mind how committed Kentuckians have been to combatting COVID-19, which spreads easily and quickly between people. Kentuckians selflessness was demonstrated over Passover/Easter weekend and again over Memorial Day weekend,” Beshear said. “This weekend, we have another opportunity to show care and consideration for our fellow Kentuckians, especially those at higher risk for severe illness and even death. Let’s be the best Kentuckians that we are capable of being. Let’s all commit to doing our part to ensure a safe and healthy Independence Day weekend for all.”

This week, the United States posted a single-day high of over 50,000 new positive cases.

States across the country are seeing dangerous surges, including Arizona a state one and a half times larger than Kentucky “which saw 88 people die on Tuesday alone. And today, we learned 300 children in Texas day cares have contracted the virus. Everyone must take this virus seriously and follow safety precautions in order for us to continue reopening,” Beshear warned.

The deaths reported Friday include a 70-year-old man from Fayette County; 89- and 91-year-old women from Shelby County; and a 107-year-old woman from Jefferson County.

As of Friday, the state had confirmed 430,071 coronavirus tests and at least 4,747 people who have recovered.

Dr. Steven Stack, commissioner of the Department for Public Health, reiterated reminders from earlier this week to safely enjoy the 4th of July holiday.

“In particular, if you’re going to a park, river, lake or attending a gathering, maintain a safe social distance between you and others outside of your household. Remember to practice good hand hygiene, screen yourself for signs of illness and wear a face covering whenever you are near others. If you attend a gathering, bring your own food, drinks and utensils. Use disinfecting wipes before and after utilizing high touch surfaces, such as tables, handles and even gasoline pumps. The coronavirus is still out there and each of us has a role in preventing further spread of the virus. We can all have a memorable and safe holiday weekend if we keep these important guidelines in mind,” Stack said, repeating basic common-sense safety and health tips.

For additional information, including up-to-date lists of positive cases and deaths, as well as breakdowns of coronavirus infections by county, race and ethnicity, click here.