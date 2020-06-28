4 deaths reported, including two in Fayette, one in Shelby, one in Franklin

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WTVQ) – The state reported 67 news coronavirus cases Sunday, which traditionally is a low day for numbers because of a decline in weekend testing and reporting.

The new cases pushed the state total since March 6 to 15,232.

In his daily press release, Gov. Andy Beshear also reported four deaths, which brings the state’s total to 558.

The deaths reported Sunday include two women, ages 30 and 84, from Fayette County; an 81-year-old man from Franklin County; and a 93-year-old man from Shelby County.

“We see states in the South like Florida and Texas with rising cases and know it could happen here in Kentucky,” Beshear said. “It wasn’t anything magic that lead us to our early success. It was us truly coming together as a people and showing that the lives of other Kentuckians is more important to us than anything.

Of the deaths, Beshear added, “Let’s remember to light up our homes and businesses green and ring our bells each morning at 10 a.m. to let these families know we care about them.”

