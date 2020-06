WOODFORD CO. Ky. (WTVQ) – One person is dead after an early-morning crash in Woodford County.

According to the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet, it happened just after 5 a.m. Monday on I-64 at the 67 mile marker.

They say it involved at least one vehicle that was hauling a trailer.

The road has reopened, after being closed for more than an hour according to KYTC.

Police have not released any further information.