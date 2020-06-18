Virus update, Juneteenth recognized, number of restored voting rights tops 175,000

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WTVQ) – The number of new coronavirus cases in the state followed recent trends Thursday while some other states continued to see big spikes.

In addition, the number of felons who’ve had their voting rights restored has topped 175,000.

And Gov. Andy Beshear signed a proclamation recognizing Juneteenth, the first time that’s happened in the state, and vowed to ask the General Assembly to make the day a holiday.

“It’s more and more important that we remind people of this dark chapter in our nation’s history,” Beshear said, referring to the Civil War and the years of mistreatment and inequality that followed through the Jim Crow years, Civil Rights efforts and still is sparking protests and questions of injustice.

“It’s a chance to proclaim liberty and equality for every citizen,” he added.

As for voting rights, Beshear signed an executive order on his third day in office restoring the voting rights of non-violent and non-sex-related offenders who had completed their sentences. The restoration occurred automatically.

At the time, Beshear estimated the order impacted 80,000 people. During his daily briefing Thursday, he said that number had reached 175,053 people.

Those people still have to register to vote.

“It was the right thing to do, people deserve second chances…to give them the dignity to rebuild their lives,” Beshear said.

Lt. Gov. Jacqueline Coleman also gave an update on the Team Kentucky Fund, noting grants totaling $350,215 have been awarded to 421 families. Another 398 applications are pending.

People can apply at www.capky.org. The application also gives them access to job training and education, job placement and a variety of other services.

Beshear reported 234 new cases, bringing the state’s total to 13,227 since March 6.

He also reported three additional deaths, bringing the total to 520. The deaths were one each in Perry, Jefferson, and Logan counties.

A minim of 3,506 people have reported recovering from the virus. The state now has confirmed 336,267 tests with 400 people still in the hospital and 68 in ICU.

Of the new cases, 43 are in Jefferson, 13 in Fayette, 14 in Harrison, 12 in Scott, 5 in Madison, 4 in Clay, 3 each in Woodford, 2 in Clark, Jessamine and Laurel, among others, with one each in Boyle, Pike, Adair, Casey, Edmonson, Fleming, Mason, Mercer, Montgomery, Pulaski, Wolfe, Rockcastle, Leichter as almost every county in the region is again seeing cases.