State offers guidance for opening pools, groups of 50

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WTVQ) – The state has released guidelines for opening pools and having groups of up to 50 people as the economic and social reopening continues from the coronavirus shutdown.

Both openings come later this month.

- Advertisement -

Gov. Andy Beshear released those details Tuesday afternoon in a release. H did not do a daily briefing.

The state reported 203 new coronavirus cases Tuesday, bringing the total since March 6 to at least 12,829. The governor also reported seven new deaths Tuesday, raising the total to 512 Kentuckians lost to the virus.

“We have come so far, we have sacrificed so much, we have shown so much compassion for one another,” Beshear said. “Let’s continue to be good people, because that’s whats going to defeat the coronavirus.”

The deaths reported Tuesday include a 72-year-old man from Allen County; a 43-year-old man and a 68-year-old woman from Boone County; a 77-year-old woman from Green County; an 80-year-old woman from Hardin County; and two women, ages 74 and 89, from Jefferson County.

At least 3,431 Kentuckians have recovered from the virus.

For additional information, including up-to-date lists of positive cases and deaths, as well as breakdowns of coronavirus infections by county, race and ethnicity, click here

Updated Guidance on Pools, Larger Gatherings

On Tuesday, Gov. Beshears administration offered updated guidance covering public pools and gatherings of up to 50 people.