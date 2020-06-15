Scam targeting businesses in Bell County

PINEVILLE, Ky. (WTVQ) – The Bell County Sheriff’s Office is warning businesses of a scam that surfaced on Monday.

Deputies say someone called the Arby’s in Pineville claiming to be from the corporate office, investigating missing money at the restaurant.

Investigators say the caller had all the correct names of people in charge at the business. They say the caller asked an employee how much money was on hand and in the safe.

Deputies say that was a red flag for the worker who called the ‘real’ corporate office to learn there was no such investigation. It was a scam.

The sheriff’s office is asking anyone who receives a call like this to contact the Bell County Sheriff’s Office at 606-337-3102.