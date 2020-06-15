Fight breaks out during Sunday night Lexington protest outside Paddock Bar

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – Sunday night protesters took to the streets for the seventeenth night in a row.

Following Saturday night’s arrests, a few adult leaders decided to not be apart of Sunday night’s march.

- Advertisement -

The night began with several, now familiar, demonstrations: blocking an intersection for 8 minutes and 46 seconds, a moment of silence for the ancestors sold and bought at Cheapside, chanting in front of the Lexington Police station.

Things took a turn when the group marching got to South Limestone around 10:30 p.m.

The stopped at Tin Roof and chanted then moved on to Paddock Bar. There, a man apparently at Paddock shoves a protesters megaphone, then the back and forth starts.

Related Article: 8 days of protests in a row in downtown Lexington

Watch this clip sent to ABC 36’s Monica Harkins from a protester Pacific Mutayongwa.

A fight tonight broke out around 10:30 in front of Paddock Bar. This is video from Pacific Mutayongwa. It shows a protester yelling in a megaphone and then the man in the white nike jacket looks like he hits the megaphone. @ABC36News pic.twitter.com/0JQoXBJYg6 — Monica Harkins ABC 36 (@MonicaHarkinstv) June 15, 2020

Then at least two protesters were pepper sprayed, it’s unclear by who.

Lexington Police were there almost immediately, but no one was detained. Police were seen collecting video evidence of what happened.

When asked earlier in the night why some of the group that was arrested keeps coming back, Josh Patten says it’s a few weeks that could impact a lifetime.

Branden Barber said nothing matters until the lives of his fellow black Americans’ lives matter.