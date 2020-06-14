16 arrested during Saturday night protest, police say

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – Lexington Police say 16 protesters were arrested Saturday night.

A group walked through the barricade police had set up outside of the police station on Main Street. They were planning to lay on the pavement for 8 minutes and 47 seconds, the amount of time former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin had his knee on George Floyd’s neck.

But that plan was cut short. Lexington officers said they will arrest protesters for coming inside the barricade. pic.twitter.com/Xix8mclmHq — Bobbi McSwine ABC 36 (@McSwineB_News) June 14, 2020

However, that plan was cut short as officers came out of the station and told protesters they would be detained if they didn’t move.

Initially, police say 14 protesters were arrested. They say they were charged with disorderly conduct and failure to disperse.

The scene unfolding right now @ABC36News pic.twitter.com/Y7a61PwiZq — Bobbi McSwine ABC 36 (@McSwineB_News) June 14, 2020

Later in the night, 2 more protesters were arrested on the same charges.

Protesters say despite going behind the barrier that they were still peaceful and no one should have been arrested.

One protester, Damon Davenport Jr., says it was expected.

“I’m not surprised,” Davenport says. “I’m not surprised at all because look at our justice system, and as long as it’s broken stuff like this is going to happen.”

He and other protestors say things will continue to escalate until change can be seen.

Earlier on Saturday, Mayor Linda Gorton said a meeting will be held on Tuesday to discuss the possibility of abolishing no-knock warrants in Lexington and creating a civilian review board for police.