Returning downtown can mean prizes, gift cards

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – Customers returning to downtown businesses as the economic reopening continues can win cash prizes and gift cards under a new marketing campaign.

To aid downtown businesses, Downtown Lexington Partnership has partnered with Central Bank to create the DowntownLEX Together campaign. From June 15 – July 31, the program will promote the different ways to support local businesses through extensive marketing aimed at driving consumers back downtown.

Spending at participating businesses will be rewarded with the opportunity to win 2 weekly $50 gift cards and a grand prize of $500 cash.

“Our goal with this program is to give downtown businesses a boost during the initial stages of reopening,” said Terry Sweeney, President/CEO of Downtown Lexington Partnership. “This program encourages people to shop and spend downtown and gives them a chance to win prizes while doing so.”

“Central Bank is proud to support the DowntownLEX Together campaign,” said Lesley Catron, Senior Vice President, director of marketing at Central Bank. “We believe that this program will encourage people to return downtown and support local businesses. We are always excited to partner with DLP, and we are especially eager to be involved with a project that will support Lexington during this time of economic recovery.”

“It hasn’t been easy being a small business owner over the past several months, but I’m optimistic about the future and I know how supportive and resilient this community can be,” said Liza Hendley-Betz, owner of Fáilte Irish Import Shop. “I’m really looking forward to being a part of this program and I’m grateful for DLP and Central Bank’s continued support of downtown.”

For more details or to get involved, contact Harrison Stiles at harrison@downtownlex.com.

All the program details can be found here.