State reports 289 new cases, eight deaths

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WTVQ) – Kentucky confirmed 289 new coronavirus cases Friday, pushing the state’s total to 10,977 since the first case was confirmed three months ago.

In a daily report, Gov. Andy Beshear reported eight new deaths, raising the total to 466 Kentuckians lost to the virus.

- Advertisement -

The deaths reported Friday include a 66-year-old man from Daviess County, a 48-year-old man from Fayette County, an 82-year-old woman from Franklin County, an 86-year-old woman from Graves County and an 89-year-old man and 52-, 77- and 87-year-old women from Jefferson County.

“We’ve lost a third health care worker, and like the first two we lost, this person worked in a long-term care facility,” said Beshear. “We’ll be reaching out to her family to see if they want us to share her story.”

At least 3,316 Kentuckians have recovered from the virus.

“Remember, COVID-19 is still out there spreading aggressively and it can be lethal to certain populations,” said Beshear. “Let’s make sure we’re keeping our social distance, let’s make sure we’re wearing masks and let’s protect one another.”

In addition, ​Beshear signed an executive order extending previous orders allowing pharmacists to dispense 30-day refills. This order will be in effect until July 7.

Today, he also signed an executive order prohibiting price-gouging, extending a previous order. This order will remain in effect for the duration of the state of emergency.