From closure orders to protests, committee hears opinions

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WTVQ) – Members of the Kentucky Legislature’s interim joint judiciary committee met Thursday morning to listen to discussion regarding recent incidents in Louisville and racial injustice across the state.

David James, president of Louisville Metro Council, addressed the no-knock search warrant issued for Breonna Taylor’s home, calling it “questionable.” He added, “She was unarmed.”

Taylor was shot and killed in March when police executed a no-knock search warrant at her apartment.

The Metro Council Public Safety Committee unanimously passed a proposal Wednesday to severely limit and monitor no-knock warrants in Louisville. The proposal now heads to the full council for a vote June 11.

Lexington Police also have adopted further limits on who can authorize the warrants and their use, putting another line of safeguards in place.

James also addressed the shooting death of David McAtee, calling him a friend. He said the protests last Thursday were peaceful but blamed a select few, “There were some provocateurs in that crowd and it resulted in seven people being shot and the use of tear gas and pepper balls.”

He added, “I never thought I would have to see that in my city, but I did.”

National Guardsmen and Louisville Police officers fired 18 shots in the chaos that resulted in the death of the 53-year-old Louisville barbecue chef early Monday morning, according to investigators.

James said the response of police and guardsmen going to break up the gathering at 26th and Broadway ultimately led to McAtee’s death, “It’s a social gathering spot. There was no protesting. It was just a gathering of people enjoying one another.”

James said initially police, “were only allowed to arrest people who personally attacked them. They could not protect the property of others.” He said over $1 million in damage was caused.

James also addressed protests from Sunday night saying tear gas was used on children and people picnicking in the park. He also said there were problems in “leadership” of Louisville police.

James said he needs the legislature’s help to allow Louisville to have civilian review boards that have subpoena power.

James also acknowledged Louisville police are, “under a tremendous amount of stress. Especially the African American officers. They’re caught in the middle.”

He added, “That’s not right either.”

Keturah Herron, with Black Lives Matter and the ACLU of Kentucky, spoke next. Herron addressed Breonna Taylor’s death, saying she would have turned 27 on Friday, June 5.

“It’s not just because of the death of Breonna Taylor or the other deaths we’ve seen. It’s because of historically the things we’ve seen for centuries that have kept black and brown communities oppressed and poor white folks oppressed,” said Herron.

Herron also shared her experience getting tear-gassed by police in Louisville, saying there was “no warning.”

Herron said it’s important to work on universal legislation as well, “We have to start creating legislation that is equal for all people, whether it’s tax reform, whether it’s in our criminal legal system, whether it’s education.”

Attorney General Daniel Cameron also spoke Thursday about racial injustice and COVID-19. He began by saying he’s grateful the ACLU and Louisville Metro Council spoke about challenges of the black and brown community.

Cameron also addressed the governor’s powers under KRS Chapter 39A during states of emergency calling the order unprecendented, “It’s still ongoing even today and there is no requirement for renewal.” He added it’s, “devoid of checks and balances.”

Cameron said, “While the law may take periodic naps throughout a pandemic, we will not let it sleep through one.”

Cameron says non-essential businesses were closed “without due process.”

Cameron said he disagrees with the “one size fits all” for all 120 counties in the state and believes the legislature should have more oversight.

Cameron says the executive order also, “led to issues with enforcement in some cities and counties.” He added that, “1,235 conditional commutations across the state, raising a number of safety concerns for prosecutors.”

Cameron says based on the feedback his office received, “more oversight is needed during a state of emergency.” He says the legislature, governor and courts need to, “create exceptions to protect constitutional rights.”

While Cameron said the COVID-19 website was a helpful tool, he complained it there still was “often confusion” regarding recommendations and executive orders.

“Over 20 states have statutory provisions to terminate an executive order from an executive at any time. Some states go even further,” said Cameron.

Cameron suggested allowing the general assembly permission to terminate a state of emergency at any time.

Rep. Patti Minter asked Cameron what he would have done if he were governor, “I’m not governor.” He added that he sympathizes with governors trying to keep their people safe but said, “I think you can do it in a way that respects the constitutional rights of our citizens.”