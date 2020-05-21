FBI investigating Breonna Taylor shooting; LMPD Chief will retire

Taylor was shot and killed in March when police executed a no-knock search warrant at her apartment.

"It has been the highlight of my professional career to be Louisville's police chief," said Chief Conrad. "LMPD is full of amazing men and women who come to work each day to do their best for this community and it has been a privilege to lead them." Conrad also sent an email to the department.

“You all are weathering a lot right now and I know how challenging this is,” Conrad said. “Approach this as we approach all our struggles – as a team. Look out for each other. Show compassion to the community, even when it might not be shown to you. And remember what a privilege this job is,” he wrote.

A team of attorneys representing Taylor’s family responded to Conrad’s retirement announcement:

“The resignation, today, of Louisville Metro Police Department Chief of Police Steve Conrad was a significant step forward in getting justice for Breonna Taylor, her family, and the city of Louisville. But this is just the beginning of that journey.

We look forward to further investigation, including by the FBI, into the chain of events that led to Breonna’s tragic and preventable death. It is our expectation that the next Chief of Police will be someone who wears the badge with honor, moves the police department forward, and nobly protects and serves the residents of Louisville.