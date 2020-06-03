Free fishing weekend at Cave Run, Laurel River

ROWAN COUNTY, Ky. (WTVQ) – A forecast for good weather matches up well for outdoorsmen and women this weekend as Kentucky celebrates Free Fishing Weekend at two lakes.

During Kentucky’s Free Fishing Weekend parking passes are not needed at boat ramps on Laurel River Lake and Cave Run Lake, Saturday and Sunday, June 6-7.

Daniel Boone National Forest is waiving fees at these locations.

Every year Kentucky offers free fishing days the first weekend in June. On free fishing days no license is required of residents or non-residents to fish any Kentucky waters.

Free fishing days are offered to promote fishing and National Fishing Week.

During free fishing weekend, no license or trout permit required on public or private waters.

But if fishing on private land, landowner permission is required and all other regulations for size limits, catch limits and other restrictions do apply.