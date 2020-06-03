Democratic Caucus leaders request bias training be added to ethics training

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WTVQ) – The Kentucky House and Senate Democratic Caucus leaders requested bias training be added to the General Assembly’s mandatory annual ethics training.

The request came Wednesday in the form of a letter to Republican House Speaker David Osbourne and Republican Senate President Robert Stivers.

Here is the statement from the Democratic leadership from both chambers:

“We believe it is absolutely imperative that the General Assembly take a more prominent role in making sure that racial inequities across the commonwealth are addressed. With that in mind, we are asking House Speaker David Osborne and Senate President Robert Stivers to add implicit-bias training to the legislative ethics training that we attend each year. If we are ever to overcome the greatest challenge of our time and be the leaders all Kentuckians deserve, we as lawmakers must meet this historical moment of uncertainty and racial trauma armed with facts, knowledge and open minds. This training would be an important step in that direction.”