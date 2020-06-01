Lexington Police kneel with protestors Sunday, order kept during peaceful protest

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – A powerful turning point for many protestors Sunday night was when Lexington Police officers knelt in solidarity with the crowd.

The protestors asked officers to kneel with them, officers did. And then the crowd chanted “thank you” @ABC36News pic.twitter.com/qDtCsg0qaL — Monica Harkins ABC 36 (@MonicaHarkinstv) June 1, 2020

From the start, organizers called for no violence and while yelling at officers was encouraged, it was not encouraged to try and engage the officers.

Volunteer medics were wearing red duct tape crosses on their shirts and sleeves.

Nicki Shorr said as a registered nurse, when she saw organizers accepting volunteers she knew she wanted to step up.

“My son reached out to the other day and he said ‘if you were at a protest at what point would you leave?’ [I said] only if your immediate life or limb is threatened. So of I can be here and help continue the cause and keep going when people are trying to keep them down and I will do that,” Shorr said.

There wasn’t any incidents of looting or violence during the march around downtown or falling the protest.

Alisha Kattara said she’s proud of Lexington Police and the officer’s ability to act graciously to allow the protestors to share their feelings.

“Not all cops are bad,” she said. “We’re peaceful because our cops allow us to be peaceful. They’re not attacking us.