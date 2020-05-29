‘Solidarity against police brutality’ protest in Lexington Friday

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – A ‘Solidarity Against Police Brutality’ protest is scheduled in Lexington, according to organizers.

This protest in alignment with protests in Louisville and Minneapolis, where Breonna Taylor and George Floyd, respectively, were both killed by police.

Organizers say the protest is scheduled for Friday night at 8 p.m. in front of the courthouse downtown. People attending are asked to wear black and a mask.

“We are calling on community to join us in a socially distant, non-violent protest this evening, supporting an end to police brutality through these local demands,” protest organizers said in a release.

The detailed explanation of demands is explained in a document you can read here.

ABC 36 News will continue to update this story as it develops.