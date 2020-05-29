Louisville protesters demand justice for Breonna Taylor as Minn. protesters do same for George Floyd

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WTVQ/WHAS)- As protests turned violent and fiery Thursday night in Minnesota over the death of George Floyd in police custody, protesters were also gathering in Louisville to demand justice for Breonna Taylor, who police shot and killed in March.

Those protesters gathered near the Hall of Justice at 6th and Jefferson.

- Advertisement -

They blocked the intersection and shouted, “No justice. No peace. Prosecute police.”

Earlier Thursday, Mayor Greg Fischer released the 911 calls made the night of Taylor’s death, including the call made by her boyfriend Kenneth Walker. He did so hours before Louisville’s Metro Council called on his office to release the calls. Related Article: Louisville company found to be violating child labor laws “I believe the release of these calls now is a necessary step to preserve public safety and to build trust in our city and our police department,” Fischer said. “We all want the truth. We all want justice. My promise to you is that I will continue to share whatever information I can when I’m able.” The call Walker made to 911 lasted about two minutes. “Help! Oh, my God! Help!” he screams as he also cries out for his 26-year-old girlfriend.

He begins by saying, “I don’t know what’s happening; somebody kicked in the door and shot my girlfriend.”

Police officers used a no-knock search warrant for a narcotics investigation to enter the home.

Walker’s attorney say the officers didn’t identify themselves. Police say the officers knocked and did identify themselves.

Walker’s attorney also says his client fired a “warning shot” toward the door, hitting an officer in the leg. Police say the three officers shot back, killing Taylor, an EMT.

Walker tells the 911 dispatcher he has to go and he’ll call back. He hangs up. When the dispatcher tries to call him back, he does not answer.

Walker faced charges for shooting an officer, but those charges were dropped when Commonwealth’s Attorney Tom Wine asked a judge to dismiss the case.

“I believe that additional investigation is necessary,” Wine said. “I believe the independent investigation…must be completed before we go forward with any prosecution of Kenneth Walker.”

FULL 911 CALLS AND TRANSCRIPTS, CLICK HERE.

OFFICIAL CITY TRANSCRIPT OF WALKER’S CALL:

00:47:32 Walker’s call NOT REDACTED

911 Operator Harris where is your emergency?

Uh I don’t uh know what’s happening. Somebody kicked in the door and shot my girlfriend.

OK where are you located?

I’m at 3003 Springfield Drive Apartment 4.

3003 Springfield Drive #4?

Yes, oh my God.

OK, how old is your girlfriend?

She’s uh 26 (inaudible).

You said 26, where was she shot at?

I don’t know, she’s on the ground right now, I don’t know, I don’t know.

OK.

(inaudible)

You said she’s 26, is she alert and able to talk to you?

Uh no she’s not (inaudible).

OK and you said you’re in apartment #4?

Help (inaudible)

What’s your name sir?

Help uh my name is Kenneth Walker.

You said Kenneth

Help

And you said she’s 26?

Yes

OK and you said 3003 Springfield Drive Apartment #4?

Yes

OK can you check and see where she’s been shot at?

I can’t (inaudible) stomach.

OK is she alert and able to talk to you?

No.

OK.

I think (inaudible).

Oh my God (inaudible), Oh my God.

Can you get her turned over on her back? I need you to check her and see where she’s shot at.

Oh my God, I gotta go (inaudible) call you back.

Kenneth, Kenneth, can you hear me?

Disconnected