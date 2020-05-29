Coronavirus cases spike but too early for concern, state says

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WTVQ) – Kentucky reported 283 new confirmed coronavirus cases Friday, far more than the previous four days.

But that’s not necessarily a sign of a spike or other reason for concern, Gov. Andy Beshear said.

The state also recorded nine additional deaths, pushing the state’s total to 418.

The 283 new cases pushed the state’s total to 9,464 since the first case was reported March 6. Of those 3,231 have recovered.

Of the current cases, 499 remain in the hospital and 81 in intensive care. Almost 228,000 tests have been done.

“We will have to wait and see the next few days and see what happens. This could be just a lab or some labs catching up,” Beshear said, noting part of the big number also could be tied to the state’s increased testing of every patient and staff in the state’s long-term care facility.

“The long-term care testing of 1,000 or 2,000 people a day could make a difference,” he said.

“When you look at the average over the last five days even with this number the average still is only 158 cases a day which would still show a decline,” he continued.

“We’ll have to see. We want to do our assessment with the knowledge of what it means or doesn’t mean.”

The new cases include 62 in Jefferson, 41 in Fayette which includes another big total from the Federal Medical Center, 16 in Shelby, three in Madison, two in Anderson, and one each in Bath, Casey, Jessamine, Pike, and Woodford counties, among others.

The nine deaths included six in Butler, two in Gallatin and one in Oldham county.