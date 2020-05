RICHMOND, Ky. (WTVQ) – an accident involving a car versus a pedestrian has a Richmond street closed.

Richmond Police say the Eastern Bypass between Wayne Drive and Brown Drive is shut down due to a vehicle vs. pedestrian injury collision.

The accident happened at about 6:15 a.m. and police say “Both East and West lanes of the bypass will be closed for the next few hours. Please avoid the area.”