Rowan County hit by flash flooding

CLEARFIELD, Ky. (WTVQ) – Torrential rain triggered flash flooding in Rowan County on Memorial Day.

ABC 36 Interim Chief Meteorologist Jason Lindsey says Doppler-indicated rainfall totals show in and around Morehead picked up 1.8 inches of rain in a short amount of time.

That heavy rain had some roads temporarily under water and the levels of rivers, creeks and streams rose quickly.

This is the second day in a row of flash flooding in several eastern Kentucky counties due to pop-up thunderstorms fueled by high afternoon heat and humidity.  The storms are capable of dumping a lot of rain in the same area in a short amount of time.

*Note:  The flash flooding video that accompanies this story came from a series of still photos taken by Casey Whitt in Clearfield, outside of Morehead.

