Richmond Police issue scam call alert

RICHMOND, Ky. (WTVQ) – Scammers are taking advantage of technology to try to same Madison County residents.

Richmond Police are warning residents of a scam where the caller pretends to be a fictional Sgt. Lain calling in reference an “urgent matter.”

The person making these calls appears to be calling from a legitimate phone number from the Emergency Operations Center (EOC), but the number is a spoof made possible by technology that mimics a real number.

If someone answers, the person says there is an urgent matter. If the caller leaves a message it will identify himself as Sgt. Lain of the warrant and citation division with the correct physical address for the Richmond Police Department.

“We do not have a warrant and citation division and we will not call you in advance if you have a warrant,” the police department said in its warning.

Remember these tips to avoid being a victim of a telephone scam:

DO

• Register your phone number with the National Do Not Call Registry. You may register online or by calling 1-888-382-1222. If you still receive telemarketing calls after registering, there’s a good chance that the calls are scams.

• Be wary of callers claiming that you’ve won a prize or vacation package.

• Hang up on suspicious phone calls.

• Be cautious of caller ID. Scammers can change the phone number that shows up on your caller ID screen. This is called “spoofing.”

• Independently research business opportunities, charities, or travel packages being offered by the caller.

DON’T

• Don’t give in to pressure to take immediate action.

• Don’t say anything if a caller starts the call asking, “Can you hear me?” This is a common tactic for scammers to record you saying “yes.” Scammers record your “yes” response and use it as proof that you agreed to a purchase or credit card charge.

• Don’t provide your credit card number, bank account information, or other personal information to a caller.

• Don’t send money if a caller tells you to wire money or pay with a prepaid debit card

People who receive one of these calls and have questions should contact the Richmond Police Department at (859) 623-1162.