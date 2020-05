MT. VERNON, Ky. (WTVQ) – Torrential afternoon and evening rains are

sparking localized flooding across parts of the region.

For instance, a storm that settled over Rockcastle County has brought flooding to Mt. Vernon and other parts of the county.

Emergency responders, law enforcement and weather experts remind drivers to not cross rushing waters, which can sweep a person off their feet or wash a car off a roadway.