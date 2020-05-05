UPDATE: Remains ID’ed as missing Richmond woman, husband remains jailed

RICHMOND/PULASKI COUNTY, Ky. (WTVQ) – A body found Wednesday in Pulaski County has been identified as Ella Jackson, the Richmond, Ky., woman missing since last October.

Her husband, 40-year-old Glenn Jackson already had been charged with her murder, tampering with evidence and tampering with a corpse before people searching for mushrooms found her remains in rural Pulaski County last week.

In a press release Tuesday morning, Richmond Police said the state Medical Examiner’s Office confirmed the identification of Ella Diebolt

Jackson through dental records.

“On April 24, 2020, Glenn Jackson was charged with Ella’s murder and tampering with physical evidence. On April 25, 2020, Mr. Jackson was charged with an additional count of tampering with physical evidence and abuse of a corpse,” Richmond Police said in the statement.

Glenn Jackson owned property near where the remains were discovered.

He remains in the Madison County Detention Center, where he awaits a preliminary hearing.

Last week, Pulaski County Sheriff Greg Speck said the remains were found at about 8 p.m. April 28, 2020 in a wooded area off Highway 27 South near the McCreary County line.

In a statement Tuesday, Speck said his investigators continue to work with Richmond police.

“The Pulaski County Sheriff’s Office will meet today in Pulaski County with investigators from the Richmond Police Department to discuss the investigation and turn over evidence collected from the scene where the skeletal remains were located,” Speck said. “The Pulaski County Sheriff’s Office and Coroner Clyde Strunk will continue to work with the Richmond Police Department in the investigation. “

ORIGINAL STORY

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – A woman is still missing, but Richmond Police say her husband was arrested Friday in connection to her murder and disappearance. The victim’s former husband posted a long post about what happened.

Police say there’s evidence to suspect 39-year-old Glenn Jackson of Ella Jackson’s murder.

G. Jackson reported E. Jackson missing on October 22, 2019 and told police he hadn’t seen her in two days.

Jordan Hans is E. Jackson’s former husband. ABC 36 News talked to him when she originally went missing.

Now, months later, Hans shares more about E. Jackson’s past and their story on his Facebook.

He says he is working on becoming the guardian for the Jackson’s 6-year-old and the child is staying with him.

Investigators say E. Jackson met with a domestic violence advocate days before her disappearance and officers say they found recordings she made of arguments between her and her husband.

A search warrant allowed officers to investigate the house and cars the couple owned. Police say a significant amount of blood was located in the trunk of G. Jackson’s car belong to his wife.