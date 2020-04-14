IRS launches first portal for stimulus sign up for some people, another one coming

https://www.irs.gov/coronavirus/non-filers-enter-payment-info-here

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – Haven’t filed a tax return ever? Filed through a tax service and took your refund on a debit card? Always filed by mail? Worried about getting your stimulus check?

“It’s like being a kid and worried about whether Santa knows where you live. That’s money I need,” said Lexington resident Armstrong Waters who is one of thousands who fall into the category of not knowing for sure whether the IRS knows how to get him his $1,200 stimulus checks.

Those checks started going out this week through direct bank deposits to people who have filed 2019 or 108 returns and have their refunds direct deposited.

For others, the IRS launched a web site Monday for them to sign up. The portal — the link is above — applies to a number of people.

The “Non-Filers: Enter Payment Info Here” is a web portal where Americans who did not file a tax return in 2018 or 2019 can submit personal information to the IRS so that they can receive payments.

“The ‘Non-Filers: Enter Payment Info Here’ web portal is a tool for Americans who are not required to file tax returns to make sure they receive their payment as quickly and safely as possible,” said Secretary Steven T. Mnuchin. “Our teams at Treasury and the IRS are working around the clock to ensure American workers and families receive their Economic Impact Payments.”

Go to IRS.gov and click on the “Non-Filers: Enter Payment Info Here” button. The tool will request basic information to confirm eligibility, calculate and send the Economic Impact Payments.

In order to speed payments, individuals should enter their bank account information and their payment will be directly deposited in their bank account, the press release said.

Social Security recipients who did not file a tax return in 2018 or 2019 do not need to use this form or take any action, and will have their payment made in the same manner that they receive their social security payments. IRS will use the information on the Form SSA-1099 and Form RRB-1099 to generate $1,200 Economic Impact Payments, a press release said.

For others, such as those who filed by mail or filed through a tax service and got a refund on a debit card, later this month, the IRS will launch a separate online application, “Get My Payment,” which allows taxpayers who filed their tax return in 2018 or 2019 but did not provide their banking information on their return to submit direct deposit information so that they can receive payments immediately, as opposed to checks in the mail.

“Get My Payment” will also allow taxpayers to track the status of their payment, the press release said.