Traffic stop nets three-quarter pound of meth

BARBOURVILLE, Ky. (WTVQ) – A weave over the centerline lands two people

in jail on charges of trafficking in a suspect three-

- Advertisement -

quarters pound of methamphetamine.

According to Knox County Sheriff’s Deputy Steve Owens, 22-year-old Jalisa Woods and 30-year-old Courtney Pierce, both of Louisville, were arrested during a traffic stop at about 10:30 Thursday morning.

According to Owens, Deputy Bobby Jones stopped a Ford SUV after the car crossed the centerline while Jones was behind it.

Pierce was driving and gave consent to search the vehicle, Owens said in a release. When Woods got out of the SUV, she “displayed a large item concealed within her clothing,” according to the release.

Jones and Deputy Sam Mullins confiscated a plastic bag containing three-quarters of a pound of methamphetamine. She also had a large amount of cash.

Both were charged with first-degree drug trafficking, according to Owens.