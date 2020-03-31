Remains identified as missing Cynthiana man

CYNTHIANA, Ky. (WTVQ) – Human remains found in Harrison County have been identified as a Cynthiana man who went missing last fall.

Kentucky State Police say the State Medical Examiner’s Office positively identified the remains as 31-year old David Scott Whisman.

- Advertisement -

The remains were found in the River Road area of Cynthiana on Monday, according to KSP.

Whisman was last seen at the Apple Market on the evening of October 7, 2019.

Now the focus will be on how and why he died as the investigation continues.