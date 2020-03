LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – Sign work will cause traffic delays Monday at New Circle/Leestown Road, according to the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet.

The work will be from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Monday, March 30, to replace signs. The left northbound/outbound lane could be closed, according to the KTC statement.

Motorists using the area are encouraged to allow extra time and caution in the construction area.