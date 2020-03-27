KET expanding, targeting education programming

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – Parents are turning to all kinds of sources for educational and entertaining programming for their children during he extended coronavirus outbreak.

With that in mind, Kentucky Educational Television — KET — is starting a new expanded round of programming Monday to address children of all ages.

And for parents like Sara Ingram, it can’t come soon enough.

“We’re using all kinds of things, the Cincinnat Zoo, the Atlanta Zoo, the tools on the library Web site, KET, you name it. The new broadcasts KET is talking about will be a big help,” said Ingram, who has been home with a 6-year-old.

According to a release, KET’s normal Monday through Friday lineup that airs on the main KET channel from 7 a.m. ET to 5 p.m. ET will be replaced with a special lineup containing programming specific to at-home learning for PreK-third grade, grades 4-8, and grades 9-12.

Viewers can visit KET.org/learnathome for an updated weekly schedule.

With these broadcast programs, paired with a library of online resources, KET is helping address the critical need for quality distance learning resources. Families and educators can visit KET.org/learnathome for a toolkit that provides free high-quality educational resources for children of all ages.

“With students at home, we know teachers, parents and caregivers are doing their best to keep everyone learning,” said Shae Hopkins, KET executive director and CEO. “We’re here to help with educational resources for students of all ages. Education is at the heart of our mission, and we’re here to serve Kentuckians during this crucial time.”

KET is available over the air statewide, on cable systems, and via livestream at KET.org/live, on the KET app for Android and Apple devices, and on YouTube TV.

KET’s daytime programming lineup:

From 7 a.m. – 9 a.m. ET, KET will air programming for children in PreK – third grade. The lineup features trusted PBS KIDS programs such as Wild Kratts and Peg + Cat that focus on math and science.

From 9 a.m. – 3 p.m. ET, KET will air programming for grades 4-8.

From 3 p.m. – 5 p.m. ET, KET will air programming for grades 9-12. Programming for both of these age groups include PBS programs that focus on the content areas of social studies, math, science, and English language arts.

To watch the PBS KIDS programs that normally air weekdays between 7 a.m. and 5 p.m. ET on KET, viewers can turn to the KET PBS KIDS channel, which is available over the air and via livestream at KET.org/kids. The KET PBS KIDS channel is also available for streaming on YouTube TV and via the free PBS KIDS app on Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Chromecast, and Amazon Fire TV.