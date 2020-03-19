Coalition seeks donations across region, makes first grant

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – A community partnership of businesses and community groups organized to try to raise resources for those hardest hit by the coronavirus epidemic announced Thursday businesses and others already have donated $175,000 and is making its first emergency grant

Last week, United Way of the Bluegrass (UWBG) and Blue Grass Community Foundation (BGCF) joined forces to launch a Coronavirus Response Fund to help provide critical support to vulnerable populations across Central and Appalachia Kentucky who may be adversely affected by the coronavirus outbreak.

The fund extends beyond Fayette County as a regional coalition of philanthropy, government, faith leaders and business partners working to rapidly deploy funding to community-based organizations providing relief and essential resources to communities who are disproportionately impacted by the crisis.

Lead coalition partners include Valvoline, Alltech Foundation, Toyota, Immanuel Baptist Church, Southland Christian Church, the Jenna and Matthew Mitchell Foundation, the Council of State Governments, Kentucky for Kentucky, iHeartMedia Lexington, and Smiley Pete Publishing.

The fund is designed to complement the work of local public health, nonprofit, faith-based organizations and government entities – extending their capacity to support the influx of individuals and families experiencing hardships as a result of the outbreak and related economic disruptions.

“Thank you to the businesses and organizations that are stepping up today to make like easier for thousands of people in Lexington and across Central and Appalachia Kentucky,” Lexington Mayor Linda Gorton said.

The first grant was awarded to God’s Pantry to help deploy 40,000 meals to those in-need across the region.

Rapid-response grants will be released on a rolling basis as fundraising continues throughout the outbreak and recovery phases of the crisis, making it possible to move resources quickly and adapt to evolving needs. BGCF will administer grants from the Response Fund in partnership with UWBG and in close collaboration with community advisors and local governments.

To donate online, visit https://bgcf.givingfuel.com/coronavirus. To learn more about the Coronavirus Response Fund, please visit www.uwbg.org or www.bgcf.org.