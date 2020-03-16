City offering food boxes, operation changes underway

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – Lexington continues to make changes to operations and policies in response to efforts to slow the spread of the coronavirus.

Monday afternoon, Mayor Linda Gorton announced several changes in city policies and services as the government continues to work to slow the spread of COVID-19.

“Our citizens are doing a wonderful job,” Gorton said. “They’re paying attention to the warnings, neighbors are helping neighbors, and we’re working together to slow the speed of this virus. It will take all of us to get past it, but we will get past it.”

She also noted that all five Fayette County residential cases of the coronavirus were linked to close contacts with other known COVID-19 cases.

Gorton announced: