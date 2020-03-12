NCAA cancels basketball tourneys, other sports

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – The NCAA has cancelled the NCAA men’s and women’s basketball tournaments and all remaining winter and spring sports in response to concern over the coronavirus.

On Twitter, the NCAA stated, “Today NCAA President Mark Emmert and the Board of Governors canceled the Division I men’s and women’s 2020 basketball tournaments, as well as as all remaining winter and spring NCAA championships. This decision is based on the evolving COVID-19 public health threat, our ability to ensure the events do not contribute to the spread of the pandemic, and the impracticality of hosting such events at any time during this academic year given decisions by other entities.”

- Advertisement -

The organization had said Wednesday it would try to host the tournaments, which were scheduled to kick off next week with limited attendance. That changed as more information and recommendations became available.