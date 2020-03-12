Clark County magistrates fire treasurer

CLARK COUNTY, Ky. (WTVQ) – Jerry Madden has been fired as Clark County treasurer, despite his vehemently denial of allegations he mislead the Fiscal Court.

The 4-2 decision came during the Court’s meeting Wednesday.

Madden has held the position for six years and was appointed a second term last July.

The firing was first reported by The Winchester Sun newspaper.

Clark County Judge Executive Chris Pace told WTVQ the 4-2 vote came after Madden “was allowed the opportunity to speak to the court with his attorney present as part of the proceeding. I am unaware of any appeal process,” Pace said.

During a special meeting on March 3, the Fiscal Court questioned Madden’s handling of some financial transactions, according to the Winchester Sun. During Wednesday’s meeting, Magistrate Daniel Konstantopoulos suggested the termination, citing a state law that says the board may act “at any time for neglect of duty, incompetency, or dishonesty,” the newspaper reported.