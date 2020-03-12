Audit calls for transparency in use of state plane

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WTVQ) – Gov. Andy Beshear said Thursday afternoon he supports a call by Kentucky’s auditor for greater transparency on the use of state aircraft by elected officials.

“If the Legislature wants to put it into law, I’m OK with that,” Beshear said during a press conference updating the coronavirus in the state.

Beshear said he’d not read Auditor Mike Harmon’s report but noted his administration has made transparency the standard since taking office in December.

Auditor Mike Harmon says most flights taken by the state’s former governor lacked documentation on their purpose. Harmon released his report Thursday.

He notes that most of those flights were on aircraft operated by state police. Under state law, he says the purpose of those flights doesn’t have to be documented.

Harmon’s report stems from a review of the use of state aircraft by former Gov. Matt Bevin and former Lt. Gov. Jenean Hampton between January 2016 and September 2019.

Bevin and Hampton, both Republicans, left office in December.