Harrison Co. has two coronavirus cases; local residents react

HARRISON COUNTY, Ky. (WTVQ) – Governor, Andy Beshear shared new information that the first Harrison County patient with the coronavirus worked at the Cynthiana Walmart.

The Governor confirmed the patient is in isolation at UK Hospital and is doing better.

According to the county health department, six other employees who work closely with the patient were tested and are quarantined. It says none of them have shown any symptoms.

On Sunday, a second case was confirmed in the county.

Officials believe the patients are linked, but not through Walmart.

The company says it’s staying open for customers. In a statement it said, “Upon learning about the case from health officials we reinforced our cleaning and sanitizing protocols with guidance from Walmart’s Chief Medical Officer.”

County Judge Executive, Alex Barnett is encouraging people to stay calm. He posted a photo on Monday of him out to lunch with his family with the hashtag #NoFearHarrisonCounty.

Amanda Maybrier lives in Cynthiana and says she isn’t worried about the coronavirus.

“I’m not going to let it effect or stop my daily routine or my daily life,” said Amanda Maybrier.

Maybrier says she thinks the flu is more of concern right now. She believes the state is prepared to battle the coronavirus.

“We have clean water, soap, hand sanitizer, alcohol, things to clean down surfaces that other countries didn’t have,” said Maybrier.

Harrison County schools are closed for the week, but free lunches are still available.

Officials are recommending people practice proper hygiene to prevent the spread of illnesses.