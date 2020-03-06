2 charged in separate child porn probes

JOHNSON/CLARK COUNTIES, Ky. (WTVQ) — Two eastern Kentucky men have been arrested on child pornography charges in separate undercover investigations, according to the Kentucky State Police.

In Clark County, 20-year-old Austin M. McGowan, of Winchester, is charged with two counts of distribution of matter portraying a minor in a sexual performance and two counts of possession of matter portraying a minor in a sexual performance.

- Advertisement -

Both are Class D felonies punishable by one to five years in prison.

McGowan remains in the Clark County Detention Center.

The KSP Electronic Crime Branch opened the investigation after discovering McGowan allegedly sharing images of child sexual exploitation online. Agents searched his home and confiscated computers and other evidence, the KSP said in a release.

In a separate case, 35-year-old Gary Eugene Richmond, of Flatgap in Johnson County, is charged with 20 counts of possessing or viewing matter portraying a sexual performance by a minor, which also is a Class D felony.

He remains in the Big Sandy Regional Detention Center.

Richmond’s arrest also resulted from an undercover Internet Crimes Against Children investigation that began when the KSP Electronic Crime Branch discovered him uploading images of child sexual exploitation online.

Computers and other evidence were confiscated during a search of his home in Flatgap, the KSP said in a release.

Both arrests were made Wednesday. They mark the third child pornography arrest this week by the KSP. A Harlan County man was charged Tuesday.