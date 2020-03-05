How to avoid falling for tornado relief scams

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – In times of tragedy it’s natural to want to help in whatever way you can.

But before donating to Tennessee tornado relief efforts, beware.

- Advertisement -

Scam artists might use your good intentions against you.

Unfortunately, there are scam artists out there ready to take advantage of people.

From sending unsolicited emails with links that look like donation sites to making cold calls that pull at your heartstrings.

Scam artists can get creative in their ways to find victims.

Here are a few tips from the Better Business Bureau.

1. Never send money to someone you have never met face-to-face.

2. Don’t click on links or open attachments in unsolicited email.

3. Don’t believe everything you see.

4. Don’t buy online unless the transaction is secure.

5. Be extremely cautious when dealing with anyone you’ve met online.

6. Never share personally identifiable information.

7. Don’t be pressured to act immediately.

8. Use secure, traceable transactions

9. Whenever possible, work with local businesses.

Click here to get more information.