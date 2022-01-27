200 travel trailers to become ‘homes’ for tornado victims

Medium-term housing headed to western Kentucky

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WTVQ) – Gov. Beshear announced Thursday the state has purchased 200 travel trailers from various RV dealers across Kentucky through the Commonwealth Sheltering Program, created to help survivors from the 16 counties impacted by Dec. 10-11 tornadoes whose homes or apartments were damaged causing them to be displaced.

“These 200 travel trailers will provide some much needed medium-term housing for our people,” said Gov. Beshear. “We will be placing individuals in these temporary trailers who are not eligible for FEMA Direct Housing or sheltering from another agency or provider and priority will be given to families with school-age children. We’re also focusing on survivors currently staying at one of our Kentucky State Parks or a hotel outside of their home community. The travel trailers will provide more elbow room than hotels, more privacy and a safe space for the time being.”

The Governor was joined by Lt. Gov. Jacqueline Coleman, Transportation Secretary Jim Gray, Kentucky Emergency Management Director Michael Dossett and lawmakers to announce that 20 travel trailers will be set up and move-in ready by tomorrow. Ten will be at the Mayfield Mobile Home Community and 10 at the Pennyrile Forest State Resort Park campground. Governor Beshear says he expects at least 14 families will get their keys Friday and move in.

The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet will help in placing these medium-term housing solutions. All travel trailers are brand new, either a 2022 or 2021 model, and range in size from 27-feet long to 36-feet long.

Representatives from the counties affected were in attendance for Thursday’s announcement. Republican Representative, Richard Health, from Mayfield says these trailers are very needed.

“There are 400 homes that are gone in Mayfield and 147 businesses. So the need for the trailers is great and being able to expedite those and get those in quick is also great and we thank everybody involved” said Representative Heath.

To be eligible for the Commonwealth Sheltering Program, families must first register with FEMA before the disaster assistance deadline of Feb. 11. To apply for FEMA assistance, visit DisasterAssistance.gov, use the FEMA mobile app or call the FEMA Helpline at 800-621-3362.