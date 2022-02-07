20 years of Crossroads Church ‘Super Bowl of Preaching’

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – Crossroads Church’s 20th annual Super Bowl of Preaching is being transformed into a huge celebration ahead of the Bengals’ big game. Crossroads says Super Bowl Sunday has historically been the lowest-attended weekend for churches across the country, so the church created the Super Bowl of Preaching in 2002. The weekend is now among the church’s highest-attended regular weekends of the year.

Crossroads says the Super Bowl of Preaching is a preaching competition that turns a church service into a spectator sport. The church says this year, attendees will hear from Crossroads teaching pastors and get a dose of Who Dey to go with it.

“The Super Bowl of Preaching has historically been our most fun weekend of the year with a healthy dose of spiritual content,” says Crossroads Senior Pastor and Team Tome Captain Brian Tome “The Bengals being in the game this weekend brings a whole new level of energy and meaning. I’m looking forward to some classic smash mouth preaching.”

“We’re celebrating 20 years of the Crossroads Super Bowl of Preaching,” says Team Mingo Captain Chuck Mingo. “It’s the biggest party we throw all year and this year even more so because our Bengals are in the big game! I’m confident that the Bengals will win, just like I’m certain Team Mingo will emerge victorious on the Crossroads stage.”

Crossroads says its Lexington campus will have a full game day tailgate experience including snacks and firepits. According to the church, there will also be a drumline wandering around to set the tone along with some special experiences in the building for Bengals fans. Those pre-game events are all before you get into the auditorium for the preach-off.