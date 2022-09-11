#20 Kentucky defeats #12 Florida in an SEC road thriller

Wildcats leave the Swamp with a 26-16 win over #12 Florida making Mark Stoops the program's all-time wins leader

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WTVQ) – The 20th ranked Kentucky Wildcats give head coach Mark Stoops his 61st win at the University of Kentucky after defeating 12th ranked Florida 26-16. Stoops now is the all-time leader in wins for the school’s football program. The win didn’t come easy for Kentucky. The Cats struggled to move the football in the first half. Wildcats quarterback Will Levis did connect with true freshman Dane Key on a 55-yard TD pass giving Kentucky an early 7-3 lead. Before halftime, linebacker Jordan Wright intercepted Florida quarterback Anthony Richardson. The turnover went on to set up a Levis TD run before half cutting Kentucky’s deficit to 3 points. The second half belonged to Kentucky. The Wildcats scored 13 points in the half and 20 unanswered dating back to the Levis TD run before halftime. Levis finishes the game with 202 passing yards and 2 total touchdowns. Kentucky’s win makes it the first time the Wildcats have beaten Florida in back-to-back seasons since 1976-77. Kentucky hosts Youngstown State on September 17th.