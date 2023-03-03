2 weather-related deaths reported from strong Ky. storms

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WTVQ)

3/3/23, 6:08 p.m.

Just minutes after the first weather-related death was reported, a second death was announced in Edmonson County.

Beshear also tweeted the news.

“Kentucky, more sad news. We have lost a second person due to the severe weather today, this time in Edmonson County. Please join Britainy and I in lifting this family in prayer as they mourn the loss of their loved one. ^AB” he wrote.

3/3/23, 5:45 p.m.

One weather-related death has been reported in Simpson County, Gov. Andy Beshear said Friday evening.

“I am sad to report we have one weather related death today in Simpson County. Britainy and I ask the entire commonwealth to join us in holding the family of this Kentuckian in prayer as they mourn this loss. ^AB” Beshear wrote on Twitter.

Strong thunderstorms ripped through Kentucky Friday, bringing serious winds with them.

This is the first death reported from the severe weather.

No other details were immediately available.