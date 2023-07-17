2 teenagers identified as victims of Lake Cumberland boat, jet ski crash

LAKE CUMBERLAND (WTVQ) — Two teenagers were identified as the victims of the Lake Cumberland boat and jet ski crash last Friday.

Cole Fischer, 14, and Chase Fischer, 18, died as a result of the crash, according to Pulaski County Coroner Clyde Strunk.

Both boys were from Villa Hills.

The crash occurred on Friday, July 14 on the south fork of Lake Cumberland, near the Woodson Bend boat dock.

It’s unclear how many people in total were involved.