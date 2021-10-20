UPDATE: Man arrested in connection with Endom drive shootings

Faces charges of assault, felon in possession of weapon, wanton endangerment

UPDATE POSTED 10:30 A.M. WEDNESDAY, OCT. 20, 2021

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – A 23-year-old Lexington man has been charged with assault, weapons violations and other offenses in connection with the shooting of two people 10 days ago,

According to police, 23-year-old Marlon Griffin is charged with first-degree assault, second-degree assault, felon in possession of a handgun, and five counts of first-degree wanton endangerment for the Oct. 10, 2021 shooting in the 1800 block of Endon Drive.

At the time, police said at about 1:48 p.m. Oct. 10, officers responded to the 1800 block of Endon Drive in reference to a verbal disorder that escalated to individuals shot. Upon arrival officers observed a 66-year-old woman suffering a serious gunshot wound. Officers also observed a 15-year-old male with non-life threatening gunshot wounds. Both victims were transported to a local hospital, police said.

This investigation is ongoing.

UPDATE POSTED OCTOBER 12, 2021 AT 10:32 A.M.

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – More details are available regarding a Sunday afternoon shooting in Lexington.

According to Lexington Police, the woman who was shot is in stable condition.

A suspect has been identified, but detectives are not ready to release any additional information.

Authorities said the victims know each other, but detectives have not released their relationship.

ORIGINAL STORY POSTED OCTOBER 10, 2021 AT 7:49 P.M.

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – Two people were shot Sunday afternoon in Lexington.

Police say they responded to a call of shots fired around 1:45 p.m in the 1800 block of Endon Drive.

Police say an altercation had taken place and shots were fired, but they are still working out an exact timeline.

Police say a woman and a male juvenile had been shot outside and were taken to UK hospital. The woman’s injuries are reported to be critical.

In their initial information release, police said they didn’t know the relationship between the woman and juvenile.

Police say they believe the shooter fled the scene in a car, but no car descriptions are being released because police said multiple cars were leaving the area around that time.

Police say they aren’t sure if it was multiple shooters or just one, but are gathering witness statements.