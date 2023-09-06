2 separate crashes stall traffic; one on Winchester Road, one on Leestown Road

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) — Two separate vehicle crashes Wednesday morning, one on Winchester Road and the other on Leestown Road, are stalling traffic and causing delays.

The first crash happened on Winchester Road at Polo Club Boulevard around 8:40 a.m.

Two vehicles are involved and all inbound lanes are shut down at this time, according to the city’s real-time traffic ticker.

The second crash happened just minutes later, around 8:43 a.m., on Leestown Road at Taylor Drive.

A Lextran bus is involved in this crash; it’s unclear how many total vehicles are involved.

The right lane is blocked.

ABC 36 has reached out to Lexington police for more information on both crashes.

This is a developing story. ABC 36 will update when more information is available