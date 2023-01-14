2 people shot in Frankfort early Saturday morning

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WTVQ) – Frankfort police are investigating after two people were injured in an early morning shooting Saturday.

Police say they responded around 1:30 a.m. to calls about a fight that led to a shooting on St. Clair Street, near the brick alley.

When they got there, officers found two people shot.

One person was taken to a Frankfort hospital and was later released.

Another person was taken to a UK hospital with serious injuries.

No update could be given on the person’s condition.

Assistant Police Chief, Lynn Aubrey, says no other information can be released at this time- as their investigation continues.