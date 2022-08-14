2 people killed in car crash on Harrodsburg Rd

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – 2 people are dead after a car crash on Harrodsburg Rd Sunday.

The Fayette County Coroner says 87-year-old Evelyn Powers, and 86-year-old David Powers, died in the crash Sunday.

Lexington Police say officers responded around 1:35 p.m. for an injury collision between an SVU and pick up truck.

2 people died, a third was described as having non life threatening injuries.

Inbound Harrodsburg Road at Dogwood Trace Blvd was shutdown around 2 p.m. for a few hours as Lexington Police investigated a serious crash.

All inbound lanes have since reopened.